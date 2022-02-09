Buy now, pay later will appear on credit files from summer, says TransUnion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buy now, pay later will appear on credit files from summer, says TransUnion

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.18pm Updated: February 9 2022, 4.25pm
TransUnion says people’s buy now, pay later borrowing will start to appear on its consumer credit reports from this summer (Tim Goode/PA)
A major credit reference agency says people’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) borrowing will start to appear on its consumer credit reports from this summer.

TransUnion said BNPL finance – also known as deferred payment credit – will soon be included within its credit information, to help protect consumers and enable finance providers to ensure that payment plans are affordable and sustainable.

The agency plans a “phased implementation”, with data starting to appear on consumer credit reports from summer 2022.

Satrajit “Satty” Saha, CEO of TransUnion in the UK, said it has been working closely with BNPL providers, adding: “Incorporating this data into credit reports will support consumers that are using this type of point-of-sale finance, whilst also ensuring lenders have a comprehensive picture of a borrower’s financial position.”

More than a third (35%) of people used BNPL in 2021, according to TransUnion’s research.

BNPL schemes, which regularly pop up as options at online checkouts, can be a useful way for people to spread the cost of purchases without having to pay interest on their borrowing.

But there are concerns that people have been able to build up large amounts of debt relatively easily and many do not see BNPL as a form of credit.

There has also been evidence to suggest some users have a limited understanding of the consequences of missing payments and are not aware that fees could apply if they fall behind with payments.

Last year, the Treasury launched a consultation into bringing the sector under regulation.

Being able to demonstrate to lenders that they have kept up with BNPL payments could help those without much of a credit history.

Shail Deep, chief product officer at TransUnion in the UK, said: “These changes will be really beneficial for those with thin credit files, supporting financial inclusion and wider access to credit, as well as helping to ensure finance providers have a holistic view of an individual’s borrowing, so they can use these insights to help ensure the right outcomes for consumers.”

A spokesperson for credit reference agency Experian said: “Experian works with several buy now, pay later providers to help them with affordability checks so they can understand their customers’ financial circumstances. We will continue to work closely with the sector as it evolves.”

