Travel stocks help FTSE to two-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Travel stocks help FTSE to two-year high

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 5.26pm
The FTSE 100 closed up on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed up on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Another strong day on global markets, led in London by travel giants, helped the FTSE 100 push to a two-year high on Wednesday.

The index ended 76.35 points higher at 7643.42, a rise of 1%.

“Travel and leisure have once again been out front with Tui, Wizz Air and easyJet helping to underpin the FTSE250,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement that Covid isolation in England rules could end at the end of this month has given a leg up to the likes of Whitbread, Cineworld and Kingfisher, while IAG is also higher, as reports circulate it could be forced by Brussels rules to spin off its UK operation British Airways, due to EU ownership rules.”

BP was also boosted, up 2.8%, as the price of Brent crude oil rose 1.3% to 91.99 dollars per barrel.

Mr Hewson added: “European markets have seen another strong session today, with the FTSE 100 setting a new two year high, while the FTSE 250 has also seen strong gains due to some outperformance in companies who are most exposed to the ebb and flow of the UK economy, and the announcement of a possible easing of Covid restrictions in England, at the end of this month.”

In Europe and the US markets were also looking up on Thursday. New York’s S&P 500 had gained 1.2% by the time European markets were closing. Despite falling behind its Wall Street neighbour, the Dow Jones put in a solid 0.8% rise.

In Germany the Dax rose 1.6% while Paris’s Cac 40 was up 1.5%.

In currency markets one pound could buy 1.3554 dollars, a 0.06% rise, or 1.1847 euros, down 0.05%.

In company news, shares in GSK dropped 1.7% after it revealed a 14% drop in pre-tax profits over the last three months of 2021.

The business is pushing ahead with a plan to spin off its consumer healthcare business.

In a call with reporters the chief executive was tight-lipped over whether there had been any approaches to instead buy the division.

GSK was itself the target of an approach by Unilever to buy the entire company earlier this year.

But the potential deal rapidly fell apart.

Shares in airport services company John Menzies jumped 38% after bosses said they had rejected a takeover bid worth nearly £470 million.

The jump increased the company’s value to £425 million, a massive increase but well below the bid.

It implies that investors are not sure that a new and higher bid will be made.

The Edinburgh-based company had previously rejected a lower bid from the same Kuwaiti suitor, National Aviation Services.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 75p to 1,300p, IAG, up 7.8p to 174.96p, ITV, up 4.95p to 119.75p, Admiral Group, up 119p to 3,074p, and Antofagasta, up 48p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz, down 16p to 445p, United Utilities, down 3p to 139.1p, Sainsbury’s, down 4p to 277.4p, Standard Chartered, down 8p to 563p, and GlaxoSmithKline, down 23p to 1,620.8p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier