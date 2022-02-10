Openreach to create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Openreach to create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships this year

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.04am
Openreach will create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships this year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Openreach is to create 4,000 jobs this year, including 3,000 apprenticeships, the broadband giant has announced.

The company said the move was part of its investment in connecting customers to ultrafast full-fibre broadband, set to reach 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

Openreach added it was committed to building a more diverse workforce in an industry traditionally seen as dominated by white men.

Last year, the company recruited 600 women into trainee engineering roles, more than double the previous year, after employing language experts to make sure job adverts were gender neutral.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost, so I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years.

“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, and we’re determined to stay that way, so we’ve been building state-of-the-art training schools all over the country where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.

“We want to reflect the communities we serve and give opportunities to people from all backgrounds, so I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year, but we’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.”

Andy Kerr, Communication Workers Union deputy general secretary, said: “We have worked with the company to ensure that all those employed will have access not only to good quality jobs on appointment but career structures in the future.

“The transition to fibre continues to create fantastic opportunities for existing employees as well these new recruits.

“The CWU has championed the diversity and inclusion agenda seeking to ensure a more diverse workforce reflective of our communities and welcome the company’s commitment to this.”

