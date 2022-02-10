Prudential boss to retire with replacement to be based in Asia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prudential boss to retire with replacement to be based in Asia

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 9.22am
Chief finance officer and chief operating officer Mark FitzPatrick will replace Mike Wells as chief executive on an interim basis (Chris Young/PA)
Insurance giant Prudential has said boss Mike Wells will retire at the end of March after seven years in the role, with his replacement set to be based in Asia.

Chief finance officer and chief operating officer Mark FitzPatrick will replace Mr Wells as chief executive on an interim basis, but has asked not to be considered as a permanent successor.

Mr FitzPatrick will stand down from the firm after helping with a handover process for the incoming chief executive, once appointed.

James Turner, group chief risk and compliance officer, will replace Mr FitzPatrick as finance boss from the end of March.

Prudential said the incoming two top bosses will be based in Asia, where Prudential’s largest businesses, the group regulator and the rest of the senior management team are located.

It confirmed there are no plans to close its head office in London despite the move.

Mr Wells said: “It has been a privilege to serve Prudential for the last 26 years.

“Having led the transformation of the group into an Asia and Africa-focused life and health insurer, now is the right time for me to hand over to an Asian-based team to take the company forward.”

Prudential chairwoman Shriti Vadera said: “I would like to thank Mike for his outstanding contribution to Prudential over the last 26 years, and particularly as chief executive for the last seven years.

“He has led the group through one of the most significant periods of change in its 174-year history.

“He has overseen two strategic demergers and a successful equity raise on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, whilst steering the group through the unprecedented events of the pandemic.”

Prudential has shifted its focus solely on to faster-growing markets in Asia and Africa, having sold off its UK and US arms.

It completed the sale of US-based Jackson Financial last September.

In 2019 Prudential demerged its UK unit, M&G, but kept a head office in London.

It is dual listed in London and Hong Kong.

