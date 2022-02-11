38% of people looking for love online ‘have been asked for money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
38% of people looking for love online ‘have been asked for money’

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 12.03am
People are being warned to be alert to scammers (Tim Goode/PA)
People are being warned to be alert to scammers (Tim Goode/PA)

Nearly two in five (38%) people who have dated someone online in the past year were asked for money – despite having never met in person.

The findings were released as people looking for love this Valentine’s Day (February 14) are being warned to be alert to scammers.

UK Finance’s Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and the Online Dating Association are urging people to watch out for criminals posing as online daters.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “Don’t let it be money at first sight this Valentine’s Day. If you’re ever asked for cash from someone you’ve never met in person then alarm bells should start ringing – it could be a scam.”

More than half (57%) of those asked to give or lend money by someone they had met online did so, the survey of more than 2,300 people across the UK found.

Paying for an emergency, covering travel costs and making an investment were the three most common “reasons” why people were asked for cash.

The average cash request was for £345, although 6% asked for more than £1,000.

Fraudsters may try to make contact through dating sites, social media or gaming platforms.

They often ask their target to move the conversation off the platform where they met and use a different messaging service so they cannot be monitored or easily reported.

According to a separate survey by the Online Dating Association, 58% of people would continue messaging someone who was reluctant to meet in person or by video call after a few conversations.

This should be a red flag as it may indicate the person is not who they claim to be.

In the first half of last year alone more than £15 million was lost to romance scams, according to UK Finance’s figures.

Dr Hannah Shimko, from the Online Dating Association, said: “Online daters should be aware of the actions fraudsters will use to manipulate them into parting with their money.

“This Valentine’s Day, take the time to think about the person behind the profile, get to know your date, and don’t send money to someone you’ve only met online.”

