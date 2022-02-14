March is strongest month to sell a home, website finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
March is strongest month to sell a home, website finds

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.02am
March is the strongest month of the year to sell a home, according to analysis by Rightmove (Danny Lawson/PA)
March is the strongest month of the year to sell a home, according to analysis by a property website.

The month typically has the highest number of buyer inquiries per property for sale, meaning this is when competition for homes tends to be strongest, Rightmove said.

Rightmove looked at home moving data over the past five years, excluding 2020 to account for the disruption to the housing market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, homes are finding buyers in an average of 39 days, compared with an average of 59 days over the past five years.

March also tends to be a month when more sellers put their homes on the market, although the high levels of buyer demand make it the strongest month to sell a home, Rightmove said.

Would-be sellers who may not get their properties ready in time for March may also want to bear in mind that Rightmove said April is the next strongest month to sell, based on competition between buyers for each available property, followed by May.

Traditionally, December is the weakest month as potential buyers are often distracted by Christmas and activity then ramps up as they start browsing for properties afterwards.

The number of new listings coming to the market for sale is up 11% in the past three weeks compared with the same time last year, while buyer demand is up 32%, Rightmove added.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data said: “For those considering selling this year, March has historically been the best time to come to market on average.

“For any sellers who might be conscious of coming to market at a time when the number of new listings has traditionally been high, the data shows us that the level of demand in March means sellers are likely to met with multiple potential buyers competing for their home.”

He added: “This spring is certainly shaping up to be a busy one, with buyer demand, new listings coming to market for sale, and valuation requests to estate agents from future sellers all continuing to increase compared to last year.

“Gardens are likely to be high on the list of priorities for home movers, as outdoor space continues to be a strong consideration factor when deciding on a next home.”

