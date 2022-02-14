More than £50bn wiped off London shares as fears build over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

More than £50bn wiped off London shares as fears build over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 11.00am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Poland and other countries in Eastern Europe last week (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Poland and other countries in Eastern Europe last week (Daniel Leal/PA)

Global markets have been thrown into turmoil in the second Monday collapse in less than a month, wiping billions off the exchange in London.

More than £54 billion had been removed from the value of London’s top 350 companies just a couple of hours after markets opened on Monday morning.

It comes as tensions continue over Ukraine. On Monday morning Armed Forces Minister James Heappey suggested the risk of war is the highest it has been in Europe since the 1950s.

“I fear that we are closer than we’ve been on this continent for 70 years. There’s 130,000 Russian troops around the border of Ukraine,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

The reaction in global markets was stark, and worse for those in continental Europe.

In London, the FTSE 100 was trading down more than 2%, pushed down to its lowest point in two weeks. The biggest stock indexes in Germany and France fell back by 3.5%.

By far the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 was Evraz, which lost more than a third of its value – an unusually big drop for such a large firm.

It is one of the world’s biggest steel producers and a lot of the company’s assets are in Russia.

The drop was enough to wipe around £650 million off the value of the shares held by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich – Evraz’s biggest shareholder.

“The prospect of war is rarely good for stock markets, and so the new trading week has begun on a bad note across Europe and Asia as investors fear the alarm clock is about to sound on a physical battle between Russia and Ukraine,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at investment platform AJ Bell.

Shares in oil major BP were down more than 3% because the business has a nearly 20% stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft.

BP’s share price drop was particularly surprising as oil prices are around a seven-year high.

“With worries that inflation is already running far too hot, the possibility Russia troops could move across the border has led to another surge in the oil price to above 95 dollars (£70) a barrel, edging up towards 96 dollars, a level Brent crude has not been at since 2014,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Energy markets are clearly on edge and if supplies are threatened there is a risk oil will shoot up even higher, adding to price pressures for companies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]