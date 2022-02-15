£109.9m EuroMillions jackpot paid out to UK ticket-holder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £109.9 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder has been validated and paid out, Camelot said.

No further information about the winner of the February 4 draw will be released unless they agree to publicity.

The single player matched all five EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

The winning numbers were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

Now that’s #DreamComeTrueMoney 🤩🍾Congrats to the lucky UK winner who scooped £109.9M in Friday’s (4th Feb) #EuroMillions Super Jackpot draw!#NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/tlxXGTsxPN — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) February 7, 2022

Camelot senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the winner of this amazing EuroMillions jackpot prize has come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.”

It is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year and sees the ticket-holder jump into 10th place on the National Lottery’s rich list.

The country’s biggest National Lottery win was a £170 million EuroMillions jackpot won by an anonymous ticket-holder in the draw on October 8 2019.