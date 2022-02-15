Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.38am Updated: February 15 2022, 11.16am
Petrol and diesel prices have jumped over the past week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol and diesel prices have jumped over the past week (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.

Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.

It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.

The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

This also fell marginally short of record levels from the last week of November.

On Monday, the AA said its data showed the average price of petrol for British drivers surpassed 148p per litre for the first time.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel has also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre on Sunday, the organisation said.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when it faces other pressures from impending domestic energy cost and tax increases.”

Prices have soared on the back of wholesale fuel prices, which have jumped amid a resurgence in demand following the reopening of global economies, but have also been spurred in recent days by concerns that Russian tensions could have an impact on supply.

The price of crude oil pulled back on Tuesday morning amid reports Russia has moved some troops away from its border with Ukraine, resulting in 2.7% fall to 93.89 dollars per barrel.

