NS&I doubles rate offered on green savings bonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

NS&I doubles rate offered on green savings bonds

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 12.23pm
Two wind turbines (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two wind turbines (Andrew Milligan/PA)

NS&I has doubled the rate being offered on its green savings bonds to 1.30%, with the launch of a new issue.

The bonds, which run for a three-year term, will help to finance the Government’s green spending projects designed to tackle climate change and help sustainability.

A previous issue of the bonds was launched in October 2021, paying 0.65% annually over a three-year term.

Experts said the old rate had been a “real disappointment” but added that NS&I was now “in the right ball park” with its new issue.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I chief executive, said: “Since we launched green savings bonds in October 2021, average rates among fixed-term products have increased, along with the bank base rate.”

He said the new issue “means that savers can save at a new competitive rate whilst also supporting the UK’s green agenda”.

The bonds can be bought and managed at nsandi.com.

The minimum investment in the new bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each issue.

Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds from NS&I.

The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.

Experts said the new rate may be enough to attract savers.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “NS&I has doubled the rate on its green savings bonds.

“It’s a dramatic step that shows the old rate was a real disappointment, but it may be enough to see it flourish.”

She added: “These bonds are specifically designed to raise funds for particular projects, so falling short of the fundraising target would have put a spanner in the works.

“They had to do something pretty dramatic to turn these bonds around, and doubling the rate may well be enough.”

Andrew Hagger from Moneycomms.co.uk said of the new launch: “There are higher rates on standard fixed rate savings products, however for those looking to do their bit for ‘green’ projects, at least NS&I is now in the right ball park and worth considering.”

Becky O’Connor, head of pensions and savings, interactive investor, said: “Finally, green means go for savers…

“While this rate is not top of the best-buys for three-year bonds, which are currently around 1.8% according to Moneyfacts, it is far more compelling for those wanting their money, up to £100,000, to be put to productive use in the UK’s growing low carbon economy, at no risk.”

NS&I savings and investments are backed by HM Treasury, which means any money invested has 100% security.

Money held in a bank or building society meanwhile is generally protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which protects consumers up to certain limits when financial institutions go bust.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “I am pleased that savers across the UK will have the chance to invest in this second issue of green savings bonds at a new rate, one that reflects upward movement across the wider fixed-term market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]