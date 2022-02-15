Marcus Rashford partners with bank to help children grow positive money mindset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Marcus Rashford partners with bank to help children grow positive money mindset

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 3.56pm
Children can be fearful of talking about money, according to Marcus Rashford, who is working with NatWest on an initiative to support young people to develop a positive relationship with cash (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Children can be fearful of talking about money, according to Marcus Rashford, who is working with NatWest on an initiative to support young people to develop a positive relationship with cash (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Children can be fearful of talking about money, according to Marcus Rashford, who is working with NatWest on an initiative to support young people to develop a positive relationship with cash.

The bank said some pilot sessions taking place in April will help to inform an effective programme that can be rolled out more widely.

Footballer Rashford, who has been widely praised for campaigning to highlight the issues of free school meals and child hunger, said: “My mum was one of the best people I had ever seen managing money, because she had to be, but the word ‘money’ was always met with stress and anxiety in the household.

“I wasn’t comfortable discussing it in any environment, especially not at school, and we had to travel out of our community to find a nearest bank branch. Most of us dealt in cash.

“Having carried out insight sessions across the UK in the last couple of months, it became obvious that my experience was not a rarity. Children are fearful of talking about money.”

The initiative will involve goal setting, having good money conversations, and helping young people to develop a positive money mindset.

Rashford added: “Just to be clear, this is not about educating communities how to manage their money, this is about engaging children to get excited about planning for their futures.”

NatWest Group chief executive Alison Rose said: “Listening to community and youth workers, we know many young people and their families see money as something to worry about, instead of as a positive tool for them to thrive – that’s something we must seek to change.

“We want children to build and get excited about their futures and we want to break down barriers, particularly where it relates to their perceptions of a bank and who we cater for. We’re privileged to have Marcus share his passion and purpose with us to create a real long-term impact.”

NatWest has been running a financial education programme called MoneySense since 1994.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]