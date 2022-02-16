Three in four retirees ‘have not sought professional financial advice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three in four retirees ‘have not sought professional financial advice’

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 12.02am
Nearly half of retirees are worried about running out of money in old age, according to abrdn (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nearly half of retirees are worried about running out of money in old age, according to abrdn (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nearly half (48%) of retirees are worried about running out of money in old age, a survey has found.

But more than three-quarters (78%) have not sought any professional advice on their retirement plans, according to the research from investment company abrdn.

Less than a fifth (19%) of women have spoken to a professional financial adviser, compared with a quarter (25%) of men, the survey of 2,000 retirees across the UK found.

Female retirees are also less likely to contact their pension adviser with questions, with 9% of women having done so compared with 15% of men.

Women are more likely to turn to their partner, friends or family for advice than men, at 8% versus 6%, but less likely to search for answers online at 6% of women compared with 10% of men.

Nearly a third (31%) of retirees said they have not spoken to someone because of the cost of advice, while a fifth (19%) said it is because they believe only those with substantial assets can benefit.

Shona Lowe, a financial planning expert at abrdn, said: “Whether it be tax implications, managing ever-changing expenses, supporting loved ones or the very current concerns about the rising cost of living, speaking to an expert can set you up for a better retirement both financially and emotionally.”

The research also found that retirees living in the East Midlands are the most likely to seek advice on their retirement plans (28%), followed by those in the North West (24%) and South East (23%) of England.

Retirees in Wales (16%) and in the North East (17%) of England are the least likely to speak to a professional finance adviser before retiring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]