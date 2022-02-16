UK Coca-Cola bottler posts profit surge after hospitality rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK Coca-Cola bottler posts profit surge after hospitality rebound

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 8.07am
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has posted soaring profits (CCEP/PA)
The Coca-Cola bottling business for the UK and Europe has almost doubled its profits for the past year after it was boosted by the reopening of hospitality and acquisitions.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) hailed an “extraordinary year” which saw it post a 98.5% rise in profits after tax to 988 million euro (£828.5 million) for 2021, compared with the previous year.

It added that revenues increased by 30% for the year, significantly driven by its acquisition of Australian bottling business Coca-Cola Amatil.

The company rebranded from Coca-Cola European Partners after it snapped up the Australian arm in May 2021.

CCEP said like-for-like sales were up 4.5% on 2020 levels as customers bought more drinks outside of their homes, following the reopening of pubs restaurants and bars.

Nevertheless, the company said this remained 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

In Great Britain, the business said sales of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Monster all reported growth on pre-pandemic levels as they benefited from strong retail sales as well as a rebound from hospitality.

Damian Gammell, chief executive officer, said: “2021 was an extraordinary year for CCEP.

“We are a stronger, more diverse business, built on great people, great service and great beverages – done sustainably.

“Solid top-line recovery, value share gains, operating margin expansion and remarkable free cash flow generation demonstrate our strong performance in a challenging environment.

“Our results also reflect the successful acquisition and integration of Coca-Cola Amatil, a fantastic business to have acquired at the right time, as we look forward to an even brighter future together.”

The group said it is “well-placed” for 2022 and expects a recovery is sales volumes to continue over the short term.

