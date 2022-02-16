Heat pump switch could shave £260 off household energy bills as gas prices spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heat pump switch could shave £260 off household energy bills as gas prices spike

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 10.59am
Heat pumps can produce three units of heat per unit of electricity they use. (Octopus Energy/PA)
Households that have switched from a gas boiler to a heat pump could be saving more than £260 per year on their energy bills when prices from the beginning of April.

New research from a group of academics showed that the future 84% spike in the price of household gas will push the price of running a gas boiler up to £934 a year.

Meanwhile, an efficient heat pump will be able to heat a home for £723 per year, despite a big jump in electricity prices.

The research comes from the Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP), a Brussels-based non-profit which specialises in the environmental impact of natural gas and power.

“Our analysis shows that statements that heat pumps are more expensive to run than gas boilers are misleading,” said Jan Rosenow, an associate at Oxford University and RAP’s Europe director.

“Heat pumps can save consumers money if designed and installed well. This is now much more achievable with the recent change in domestic gas and electricity prices.”

Heat pumps work like reverse air conditioners. They use refrigerants to soak up heat from outside a building, and then release it into the building.

They can suck heat from the outside air even in sub-zero temperatures, and are popular in Scandinavian countries.

Heat pumps can be very effective, and many supply three kilowatt hours of heat using just one kilowatt hour of electricity.

The calculations by RAP found that if the heat pumps are that efficient – known as having a coefficient of performance (COP) measure of 3 – they would be cheaper than gas boilers.

Energy bills are set to surge by more than half for around 22 million households around Great Britain from the beginning of April.

The rise is almost entirely driven by the price of gas, which has surged as much as fivefold on global markets in recent months.

There are several reasons for soaring gas prices, including throttled supplies from Russia and increased demand from Asia.

The Government hopes that heat pumps will help slash emissions in the UK.

Currently around 15% of all the country’s carbon emissions come from heating homes across the country, and nearly nine in 10 homes use gas boilers for heating.

Under Government plans, 600,000 heat pumps will be installed in British homes every year by 2028.

