L’Enclume awarded three Michelin stars in latest guide

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 4.39pm
Chef Simon Rogan, whose Cumbrian restaurant L’Enclume has been awarded three Michelin stars (John Arandhara-Blackwell/PA)
Chef Simon Rogan, whose Cumbrian restaurant L'Enclume has been awarded three Michelin stars (John Arandhara-Blackwell/PA)

Chef Simon Rogan has been promoted to three stars for his restaurant L’Enclume in the latest Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland, joining seven others that retained their top status.

Michelin promoted Rogan’s restaurant in Cartmel, Cumbria, from the second star it won in 2013, noting the 20-year-old establishment’s own farm and describing its dishes as “superbly crafted”.

The guide said: “It would be hard to find a restaurant more immersed in the region in which its located than L’Enclume and the Lake District. In that time, it has never stood still, establishing its own farm, showcasing the region’s finest ingredients and following a strong sustainable ethos.

“An enormous amount of time and creativity goes into every superbly crafted, stimulating dish, which makes eating at this highly accomplished restaurant a truly memorable experience.”

The long-running guide announced its ratings for London, England, Scotland and Ireland in a digital broadcast.

Mr Rogan said in a statement: “Following the win of our second star nine years ago, a third star has always been front of mind and something we’ve been striving for every day.”

The are five new two-star restaurants: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin, The Clove Club from chef Isaac McHale, Shoreditch, London, Ikoyi from Chef Jeremy Chan in St James’s, London, Chef Damien Grey’s Liath, Blackrock, Dublin and Chef Gareth Ward’s Ynyshir, Machynlleth, Powys.

The stars are good news for restaurants in London, which were badly affected by repeated lockdowns and then the surge in Omicron during the traditionally busy pre-Christmas season.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Naturally we were disappointed to be unable to host this event in person. However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements of the country’s top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times.

“To award so many new stars this year, including one new three star, is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry – not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”

