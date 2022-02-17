Ocado reveals tie-up with French partner Casino to tap further into market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado reveals tie-up with French partner Casino to tap further into market

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 8.12am
Online grocer Ocado has struck a deal with French partner Groupe Casino for a new logistics joint venture as part of a wider move to expand its offering across France (Ocado/PA)
Online grocer Ocado has struck a deal with French partner Groupe Casino for a new logistics joint venture as part of a wider move to expand its offering across France (Ocado/PA)

Online grocer Ocado has struck a deal with French partner Groupe Casino for a new joint venture as part of a wider move to expand its offering across France.

The group said it had signed a preliminary agreement to extend its existing partnership with Groupe Casino – owner of French supermarket giant Casino – launching a tie-up that will see them offer logistics services for retailer warehouses.

This will include project management for warehouse construction and set-up, as well as the recruitment and operations management of staff at the sites.

The deal will also allow Ocado to offer its software to retailers across France for the first time as it taps into the surge in online shopping across the country.

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado, said: “The online grocery channel in France has reached an inflection point, with a huge rise in demand for compelling, affordable and efficient grocery e-commerce propositions.”

He added: “This announcement marks a deepening of the relationship between Groupe Casino and Ocado Group, and it will further support the capital light expansion of our partnership into other French regions.

“For the first time, it will also open up the whole of the French grocery market to Ocado’s solutions.”

The group also announced a move to bring on board French online retailer Cdiscount’s Octopia marketplace platform into its own Ocado Smart Platform, which it said will offer new “flexibility and functionality to its global partners”.

Ocado said there will not be any capital costs of the joint venture with Casino.

Casino will also start to roll out Ocado’s in-store fulfilment software across its Monoprix store estate.

Groupe Casino boss Jean-Charles Naouri said: “After having experienced the success of the Ocado solution with Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus and Naturalia Marche Bio, the French consumers will be able to benefit from new, even more efficient e-commerce services, making their daily needs even easier.”

Ocado recently revealed the impact of investments in new robots and automatic warehouses as losses trebled last year from £52.3 million to £176.9 million in the 12 months to November 28.

As well as its own distribution hubs and warehouses, Ocado also offers warehouse support and software to other retailers.

Its UK retail grocery operation is a 50/50 joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]