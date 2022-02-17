Cost-of-living crisis being felt by three out of four households, says ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cost-of-living crisis being felt by three out of four households, says ONS

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.49am
The cost of living crisis is now hitting more than three in four households, the ONS said (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The cost of living crisis is now hitting more than three in four households, the ONS said (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than three in four adults in the UK have seen their cost of living increase in the past month, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 76% of those questioned reported a rise in the cost of living in the 20 days between February 3 and 13.

Food prices, higher energy bills and increased fuel prices were all highlighted as major factors and come in the week petrol prices hit record highs.

The survey also found that more workers are returning to the office, with just 17% of people working exclusively from home during the period, compared with 22% in the final weeks of January.

About 68% of working adults said they had travelled to work during the period, although the data did not detail whether this was every day, up from 62% previously.

The number of staff self-isolating due to Covid-19 also fell, with the highest numbers working in education and social care.

The relaxation of face-covering rules also had an impact on behaviour, although the vast majority – 88% – of those questioned said they still wore one when out in the past seven days.

The easing of lockdown restrictions also benefited businesses, with the majority of firms reporting a rise in sales in January, compared with December.

There was also a rise in the number of shoppers heading to stores, with Springboard saying footfall increased 2% in the week to February 12 compared with the previous week – the fifth consecutive week of rises, although they were still down on pre-pandemic levels.

