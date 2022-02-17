Banking Hub company will help maintain access to cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banking Hub company will help maintain access to cash

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.12pm
A Banking Hub company is being established to oversee the rollout of cash services across the UK (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A new company will help to make sure there are sufficient cash services across the UK.

In December, the Cash Action Group (CAG), made up of major banks, the Post Office and others, said any community facing the closure of a core cash service, such as a bank branch or cash machine, will have its needs assessed by ATM network Link.

If Link determines that a new banking hub is required, the banks have committed to set one up.

Banking hubs involve banks working jointly to offer basic cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.

Each bank may offer its own services from a hub, on different days of the week.

The CAG said it is establishing a Banking Hub company to oversee the rollout of cash services across the UK.

It has appointed Gareth Oakley, who joins from Lloyds Banking Group, as its chief executive and Amanda Bell, formerly from TSB, as delivery director.

Natalie Ceeney, who chaired the Access to Cash Review and the Cash Action Group, will chair the new Banking Hub company.

Five new banking hubs were announced in December 2021 in Acton, west London; Brixham, Devon; Carnoustie, Angus; Knaresborough, North Yorkshire; and Syston, Leicestershire.

The CAG is working with communities to establish potential sites for the hubs in these locations.

The UK Government has previously said it plans to legislate to protect the future of cash.

Ms Ceeney said: “The fact we’ve secured such talented leaders to take forward this work demonstrates the level of commitment that the banks have to this project, and the opportunity that we have to make a real difference to communities.”

