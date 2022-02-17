JD Sports delays results to give auditors time to assess Footasylum sell-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

JD Sports delays results to give auditors time to assess Footasylum sell-off

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.46pm
JD Sports has delayed its results (Nick Ansell/PA)
JD Sports has delayed its results (Nick Ansell/PA)

JD Sports’ full-year results will be delayed to allow auditors more time to comb through the impact an enforced sell-off of Footasylum will have on the business.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered JD in November to sell the business it bought in a £90 million deal in 2019 over competition concerns.

JD was subsequently fined £5 million on Monday for exchanging commercially sensitive information in a secret meeting recorded in a Bury car park by an unknown third party.

The sporting giant said the delay was to “ensure that KPMG have sufficient time to complete its global audit procedures and to allow the group to report on the outcome of the divestment of Footasylum Limited with greater certainty”.

Footasylum
JD Sports was ordered in November to sell the Footasylum business (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bosses also said they expect the results to now be ahead of market expectations, following a successful sales period through January.

Underlying pre-tax profits, which will exclude the £5 million fine, are now expected to be at least £900 million.

It followed a strong Christmas period for the business, with like-for-like sales up more than 10% in the 22 weeks to January 1 compared with the same period in 2020, when shops were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The results are also expected to be timed to allow for a review of governance policies to be completed at the business, including a plan to split the executive chairman and chief executive roles in two – in line with best practice for UK-listed companies.

