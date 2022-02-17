Markets crash as Ukraine tensions escalate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Markets crash as Ukraine tensions escalate

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 5.12pm
The RAF is sending Typhoon jets to the Mediterranean as tensions remain high (Cpl Will Drummee RAF/PA)
Sentiment in eastern Europe continued to leave its mark on markets all around the world on Thursday, causing London’s top shares to once again drop heavily into the red.

It is just days since the Kremlin claimed it planned to pull troops back from the border with Ukraine, sending markets soaring.

But escalation was once again on the cards as Moscow expelled a senior US diplomat and Washington warned Russia might invade within “several days”.

The Ministry of Defence meanwhile said that “Russia retains a significant military presence” and that the country “can conduct an invasion without further warning”.

There were clashes in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday, and the West worries that this might be Russia drumming up an excuse for invasion.

More than one thousand miles away in London traders were nervously watching the situation. They know that any escalation will be met by economic sanctions on Russia and a possible throttling of Russian gas coming into Europe.

That would affect the whole European economy.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.9%, or 66.41 points, to 7,537.37.

Its drop was led by miner Evraz, which operates in Russia and elsewhere, British Airways owner IAG, and Shell, among others.

Its German cousin the Dax dropped 0.8% while Paris’s Cac 40 closed down 0.4%.

In New York the S&P 500 and Dow Jones had both given back 1.1% of their value shortly before markets closed in London.

The price of Brent crude oil dropped 2.7% to 92.28 dollars per barrel. Meanwhile the pound rose 0.03% against two major rivals to 1.3624 dollars or 1.1983 euros.

In company news, JD Sports said that it would delay its full-year results to buy enough time to figure out the impact of its sale of Footasylum.

The business was fined £5 million earlier this week over secret meetings around the £90 million takeover of Footasylum which the competition watchdog is now forcing it to unwind.

Auditors need “sufficient time to complete” their procedures, JD Sports said on Thursday. Shares remained practically unchanged.

Ocado shares rose by just 0.6% after striking a deal with a French retailer which will expand the firm’s offering in the country.

The online supermarket will now be able to offer its software to retailers across France for the first time.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, up 345p at 6,152p; Fresnillo, up 28.6p at 695p; Standard Chartered, up 9.4p at 558p; SSE, up 21.5p at 1,605.5p; and Ocado, up 18p at 1,360.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz, down 24.7p at 305.3p; Abrdn, down 10.1p at 231.7p; IAG, down 7.08p at 166.3p; Rolls-Royce, down 3.7p at 118.02p; and Imperial Brands, down 52p at 1,753.5p.

