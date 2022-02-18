New stamps pay tribute to Royal Mail designer David Gentleman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

New stamps pay tribute to Royal Mail designer David Gentleman

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.02am
Royal Mail 3d stamp designed by David Gentleman for National Productivity – issued in 1962 (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail 3d stamp designed by David Gentleman for National Productivity – issued in 1962 (Royal Mail/PA)

A new set of stamps is being launched to pay tribute to the designer credited with changing the face of British stamp design.

David Gentleman has designed 103 stamps for Royal Mail and provided many more artworks for issues that did not come to fruition.

He is the most prolific and influential British stamp designer.

Royal Mail collaborated with him to choose a selection of some of his most famous and influential images.

It is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire issue to a designer of its commemorative stamps.

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “David Gentleman is one of the foremost artists involved in British stamp design.

“For over half a century, he has made an enduring contribution to British stamp design. His work continues to influence and inspire designers today.”

A stamp commemorating Sir Winston Churchill
A stamp commemorating Sir Winston Churchill, designed by David Gentleman and his wife Rosalind Dease (PA)

Mr Gentleman’s first successful designs were for National Productivity Year in 1962, using symbolic arrows.

Three years later he wrote to the new postmaster general, Tony Benn, in response to a general invitation for ideas about stamps, recommending more interesting subjects than had been featured previously.

He also proposed a new size of stamp and introduced a small cameo of the Queen, based on her profile as depicted by Mary Gillick on coins from 1953.

His most recent issued stamp designs were for the Millennium Timekeeper miniature sheet, depicting the stylised hands of a clock and globe.

The new set of six stamps, available from Friday, feature the 1962 National Productivity Year, the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings and the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Mr Gentleman said: “Stamps were fun to design, though squeezing a lot into a small space wasn’t easy. At first it was difficult to fit in the Queen’s head until I turned it into the simple profile which is still used today.

“Stamps I particularly enjoyed designing were for the Battle of Hastings 1066, and Social Reformers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier