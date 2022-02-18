Household holiday spending jumped at the start of 2022, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Household holiday spending jumped at the start of 2022, says Nationwide

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 10.17am
Spending on holidays jumped at the start of 2022, Nationwide Building Society say (John Linton/PA)
Spending on holidays jumped at the start of 2022, Nationwide Building Society say (John Linton/PA)

Household spending on holidays and travel jumped in January compared with a year earlier, according to analysis by Britain’s biggest building society.

Spending on holidays increased by 379% annually in January, while spending on airline travel was up by 408% and spending on cruises surged by 899%, Nationwide Building Society said.

There was also a 26% cent month-on-month increase in spending on utilities and bills in January compared with December.

Spending on utilities and bills was also up by 9% compared with January 2021, Nationwide’s analysis found.

The report was based on an analysis of nearly 200 million debit and credit card and direct debit transactions made by Nationwide’s members in January.

Mark Nalder, Nationwide’s head of payments, said spending on holidays, airline travel and cruises is playing a big role in rising spending levels “as consumers start 2022 in a positive frame of mind about the outlook for Covid-19 and about their travel plans for the coming year”.

He added: “The rising cost of living also continues to slowly bite into consumers’ pockets with spending on utilities and bills, including energy, water and tax bills, up more than a quarter compared to December but, perhaps more importantly, up nearly 10% on the same month last year.

“Spending on paying off existing debts, such as credit card bills, also increased in January as people look to try and pay down debt racked up in the run-up to Christmas.”

Mr Nalder said spending is expected to grow in February as “the return to offices boosts spending in areas such as travel, eating and drinking and leisure and recreation”.

