Watchdog sticks nose into CVS deal amid concern at loss of independent vets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdog sticks nose into CVS deal amid concern at loss of independent vets

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 10.45am
The proportion of vet practices run independently has halved in less than a decade (Jacob King/PA)
The proportion of vet practices run independently has halved in less than a decade (Jacob King/PA)

The competition watchdog could slow the gradual disappearance of independent veterinary practices from UK high streets after it waded into a new deal in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would require vet group CVS to make new proposals or face a deepening investigation into its takeover of Quality Pet Care, which trades as The Vet.

The Vet runs eight veterinary practices in the UK.

The deal was announced in August but was put on ice by the CMA a month later when it announced plans to look into whether it could harm competition.

On Friday, it said that the deal would mean that CVS would dominate the vet market in five local areas.

If the takeover goes ahead, the company will provide more than 30% of all veterinary services in Bristol, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Southampton and Warrington, the CMA said.

About 17 million homes own pets across the UK, and they spend about £4 billion a year on vets and other services for pets.

Despite this, the power of vets has been concentrated in ever fewer hands in recent years.

Data cited by the CMA show that independent vets made up 89% of the UK industry in 2013, this had halved by 2021 to just 45%.

This is mainly as a result of independent practices being bought by big corporate groups, such as CVS.

“Pets are much-loved members of millions of households across the UK and, when veterinary care is needed, it’s important that pet owners have access to a good service at the right price,” said CMA senior director of mergers, Colin Raftery.

“The CMA has received a number of complaints in recent years about higher prices or lower quality services as a result of too many vets’ practices in the same area being under the control of a single company.

“This deal could lead to customers facing more limited treatment choices for their pets or paying over the odds for services in these areas. Should CVS fail to address our concerns we will refer the deal for an in-depth investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier