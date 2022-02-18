Boom in gas prices leaves energy switching at record lows, trade body reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boom in gas prices leaves energy switching at record lows, trade body reveals

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 11.43am Updated: February 18 2022, 3.09pm
Energy prices are set to soar for millions of households from the start of April (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The number of customers switching to a new energy supplier has dropped to a record low as soaring gas prices eliminated the motivations for shopping around.

Trade body Energy UK said that only 94,428 customers moved to a new supplier in January, a 73% reduction from the year before.

It is the lowest number of switches since data started being collected in 2013.

It is an unsurprising drop as there is little point in switching to a new supplier.

Energy prices are so high that the best deal on the market is a supplier’s default rate, which is capped by the energy regulator Ofgem.

More than six in 10 of those who switched suppliers went from one larger supplier to another larger rival, Energy UK said.

“With high wholesale costs continuing to affect fixed term deals, we are likely to see low switching numbers for some time,” said Matthew Cole, independent chair of the Energy Switch Guarantee.

“Numbers will increase when the market recovers and it remains important that customers are protected by the Energy Switch Guarantee making the process simple, speedy and safe.

“We also expect that, in the future, switching decisions – and this could be to another tariff with an existing provider, or to a new supplier – will be based not just on price but will increasingly incorporate factors like good customer service, environmentally friendly tariffs and flexible deals.”

The price of gas on international markets has increased as much as fivefold, leaving suppliers simply unable to offer competitive deals.

At the moment, the cost to suppliers of buying gas is higher than they are legally allowed to sell it to price cap customers.

Some of this is likely to be rectified in April, when the price cap is raised by 54% for the average household, pushing up average bills by about £700 per year.

The latest data comes as two more energy companies collapsed into administration, Ofgem said.

Whoop Energy and Xcel Power said they would cease trading and new suppliers for their customers would be found.

They had 262 and 274 customers respectively.

