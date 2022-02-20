Rail services disrupted as train conductors take strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail services were disrupted on Sunday because of a strike by train conductors in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out, with further stoppages planned in the coming weeks.

The action led to a “significant” reduction in services, hitting travellers including fans going to the Leeds v Manchester United Premier League game.

The union said the strike was solidly supported.

A TransPennine Express train at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT’s TransPennine Express conductor members are standing rock solid again today in their fight for a pay deal that recognises the growing cost of living crisis confronting working people.

“RMT has made it absolutely clear that those at the sharp end of our public services, who have worked throughout to keep Britain moving during Covid should not now be taking a hit to their standards of living.”

A company statement said: “We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.

“Those attending major events, including the Leeds United vs Manchester United match, should seek alternative transport where possible.”

The RMT has announced further strike action on February 27 and March 6.