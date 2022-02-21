John Menzies accepts new £560m takeover offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Menzies accepts new £560m takeover offer

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 7.54am
The business was founded as a bookshop, but has transformed into a global airport services firm (Jon Furley/PA)
Edinburgh-based John Menzies is likely to be sold to a Kuwaiti company after bosses said they planned to accept a renewed offer of nearly £560 million.

The board said that NAS, a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing, had upped its bid for the company by around £90 million.

“The board has considered the final proposal and indicated to NAS that it would be willing unanimously to recommend an offer at the financial terms of the final proposal to Menzies shareholders,” the board said in a statement.

After two previous attempts, it seems like Agility’s 608p per share deal will bring to a close a weeks-long back-and-forth over the takeover.

By holding firm against a 460p and a later 510p bid, bosses have netted close to £140 million more for their shareholders from the deal.

They said they will recommend the new near-£560 million approach to shareholders if they are happy with Agility and NAS’s approach to getting a sign-off from the authorities.

“Accordingly, the board is in discussions with NAS in relation to these terms and will be providing NAS with access to management and due diligence information,” the board said.

“NAS has confirmed to the board that the financial terms of the Final Proposal are final and will not be increased,” it added – although this could change if someone else tries to take over John Menzies.

Founded in 1833 as a bookshop, John Menzies moved into news distribution before finally transforming into an airport services firm through a series of acquisitions since the 1980s and the sale of the distribution arm in 2018.

Today it handles cargo, planes on the ground and fuelling, and employs thousands of people in 37 different countries.

