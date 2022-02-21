Stocks and shares Isa funds ‘have grown at 13 times cash Isa rates on average’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stocks and shares Isa funds ‘have grown at 13 times cash Isa rates on average’

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 10.58am
The average stocks and shares Isa fund rate was more than 13 times the typical cash Isa rate over the past year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The average stocks and shares Isa fund rate was more than 13 times the typical cash Isa rate over the past year, according to a financial information website.

Between February 2021 and February 2022, the typical cash Isa rate was just 0.51%, Moneyfacts.co.uk found.

This was the lowest the website has recorded for this 12-month February to February period since its records started in 2008.

The average stocks and shares Isa fund, meanwhile, returned 6.92% between February 2021 and February 2022 – more than 13 times the average cash Isa rate.

The past year’s average performance however was much more subdued than the 13.55% growth seen between March 2020 and March 2021, Moneyfacts said.

The average cash Isa rate between March 2020 and March 2021 was 0.63%.

The value of money invested in stocks and shares can go down as well as up, and investors could get back less than they paid in. Often, people are advised to leave money invested for at least five years, to help smooth out the ups and downs of the market over time.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “The average stocks and shares Isa fund returned a growth of 6.92% over the past 12 months, which was more subdued than the 13.55% seen between March 2020 and 2021.

“However, as may well be obvious, this was a volatile period.”

She added: “The past 12 months have been impacted by a variety of influences and this reaffirms the necessity for investors to keep an eye on their investment but not to make drastic decisions to switch without getting advice.

“As always, past performance is never guaranteed to be reflected in future returns, and it’s vital investors are comfortable with their level of risk.

“As inflation continues to soar and the Bank of England raises interest rates, it will be interesting to see how savers will respond and where they place their cash.

“It’s clear to see how cash Isa are being eroded by rising inflation, but consumers may not feel confident enough to invest in the stock market quite yet.

“If consumers wish to use their 2021/22 Isa allowance or to start reviewing their plans for the next tax year with about six weeks to go, getting advice is wise regardless of whether someone is only just starting the investment path or has more experience.”

