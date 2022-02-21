1.5m taxpayers have a week left to file self-assessment returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1.5m taxpayers have a week left to file self-assessment returns

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.14pm
Around 1.5 million customers have just a week left to file their self-assessment tax return and avoid a penalty, HM Revenue and Customs is warning (PA Archive)
Around 1.5 million customers have just a week left to file their self-assessment tax return and avoid a penalty, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning.

Some 10.69 million customers have already filed a 2020/21 tax return.

The deadline for submitting tax returns was January 31 but, this year, HMRC gave people extra time to complete their 2020/21 tax return.

They have until February 28 to file their return to avoid a late filing penalty.

People face an initial late filing penalty of £100 if their tax return is up to three months late and they could also face possible further costs, depending on how late they file.

Self-assessment taxpayers have until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill or set up a “time to pay” arrangement to avoid receiving a late payment penalty.

Interest has been applied to all outstanding balances since February 1.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “There is one week left to complete your tax return if you haven’t done so already. And for anyone who is worried about paying their tax bill, there is support available – search ‘pay my self-assessment’ on gov.uk.”

