Water bosses ‘should have pay scrutinised’ after rivers found to be dirty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Water bosses ‘should have pay scrutinised’ after rivers found to be dirty

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.35pm Updated: February 21 2022, 1.24pm
Water companies have come under scrutiny for their environmental impacts in recent months (Peter Byrne/PA)
Water companies have come under scrutiny for their environmental impacts in recent months (Peter Byrne/PA)

Water bosses whose companies dump sewage in the UK’s waterways should have their bonuses reined in, the head of regulator Ofwat has said.

In a letter to company boards, David Black said they need to ensure chief executives are not given bonuses that “reward poor performance”.

“Companies’ performance in some areas, most notably on the environment, risks eroding trust and confidence in the sector,” he wrote in a letter sent on Friday.

“We therefore expect companies to ensure that these outcomes are reflected in performance-related pay for executive directors, including recognition of poor performance and any non-compliance with regulatory and statutory obligations.”

In January, a report from MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee found that only 14% of rivers in England meet food ecological status.

It placed blame on the Government, regulators and water companies for allowing “a Victorian sewerage system to buckle under increasing pressure”.

The letter from Mr Black reminded companies that while the current focus in the press and from MPs is on wastewater, tap water is also important.

Guidance from the Financial Reporting Council tells the committees that set pay levels for top bosses to use discretion and judgment, Mr Black said.

They also include the “need to ensure that pay outcomes should not reward poor performance”.

Mr Black wrote: “In a regulated sector such as water, we would expect to see clear evidence that this is happening as a matter of course; for example, that you have discretion to recognise shortfalls that become apparent during the year, whatever the initial framework for incentives.”

He also said that if problems are discovered down the line, companies should be able to claw back cash from their bosses.

He added: “Given the current concern about environmental performance, including the current investigations into compliance with environmental permits, we urge remuneration committees to give particular consideration to the clarity of reasoning for any awards made in this area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]