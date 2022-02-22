London and Moscow markets in the green after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London and Moscow markets in the green after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.24pm
Shares in London closed up on Tuesday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Shares in London closed up on Tuesday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Having started the day down heavily, the main Russian indexes bounced back and had gained ground by the end of trading, despite the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 in London was also in the green, but other indexes around Europe and the US had dropped back.

“After last night’s laying down of the gauntlet by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his recognition of the sovereignty of the disputed Luhansk and Donbas regions of Ukraine, markets in Europe opened sharply lower, as Putin ordered his troops into the region,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“These declines rather surprisingly proved fairly short-lived, with the lack of follow through on the downside appearing to speak to a reluctance on the part of Western leaders to call last night’s move an outright invasion, as well as go all in, on a full range of sanctions.

“The verbal gymnastics and procrastination are no better illustrated with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline can’t be certified for operation at this time, which while welcome, and is rightly being lauded as the right thing to do, does leave room for a retreat if the situation were to change, which seems unlikely.

“The weak nature of the sanctions announced by the UK government merely added to the recovery in stock markets.”

The UK sanctioned five banks, three of them relatively small, and three billionaires, for their roles in Crimea. Most of them had already been sanctioned by the US years ago.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Some short positions will have been closed out and some dip buyers might even be thinking about chancing their arm in the market after the recent losses.

“But such swift bounces are a feature of declining markets, and with further developments in the crisis inevitable, the likelihood is that a headline will come along sooner or later and prompt another leg lower.”

The FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, or 9.88 points, ending the day at 7,494.21.

In Germany, the Dax closed down 0.3%, while France’s Cac was flat. Coming back after a long weekend, shares also fell on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6%, while the Dow Jones had given back 0.8% by the time markets closed in Europe.

Moscow’s Moex index gained 1.6% after initially trading heavily down, a result mirrored by its neighbour, RTS.

Sterling gained 0.07% against the dollar, buying 1.36 by the end of the day, against the euro it dipped 0.04% to 1.1984.

In company news, InterContinental Hotels brought back dividends for shareholders as it saw a 40% jump in revenues after a bruising pandemic.

The business said that the amount of revenue it had made per room was 70% of where it had been before the pandemic last year, reaching 83% in the last three months of the year.

Shares in the company rose 4.3%.

HSBC said that it had seen pre-tax profit more than double to nearly 19 billion dollars (£14 billion), and unveiled a plan to hand 3.5 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) to its staff in bonuses.

Shares closed up by 0.8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Smith & Nephew, up 88.5p to 1,267.5p, Evraz, up 14.3p to 281.3p, IHG, up 206p to 5,094p, Legal & General, up 9.3p to 281p, and Pershing Square, up 3.3p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, down 203p to 1,095p, CocaCola HBC, down 128p to 2,187p, Abrdn, down 11p to 222.9p, Kingfisher, down 11p to 313.2p, and Royal Mail, down 12p to 402.2p.

