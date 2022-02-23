Drivers urged to ‘read the small print’ for insurance exclusions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers urged to ‘read the small print’ for insurance exclusions

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 12.02am
Motorists risk being left with an unexpected and hefty bill if they do not check their insurance small print for ‘loopholes’, Which? is warning (Benjamin Wright/PA)
Motorists risk being left with an unexpected and hefty bill if they do not check their insurance small print for “loopholes”, Which? has warned.

The consumer group, which analysed 49 policies from insurers, said it had found some gaps in cover for personal belongings and “surprising” exclusions for courtesy cars.

Nearly all policies it looked at contain some personal belongings cover – which helps people repair or replace items damaged in or stolen from a car.

However, Which? found not all belongings are included, with a handful protecting cash, documents and credit cards. Four in 10 (40%) policies with personal possessions cover exclude mobile phones.

Which? also found that only about a quarter (24%) of policies will pay for someone to recover illegal clamping or towing fees, while just three in 10 (31%) will help deal with legal costs related to a car’s licence plate being cloned.

Almost all policies have some provision for courtesy car cover as standard – but only a fifth offer a temporary replacement vehicle if someone’s vehicle is stolen, and just a fifth do so if it is written off. Most policies do have options to upgrade this feature to make it more comprehensive, but drivers should not consider full cover a given, Which? cautioned.

It also found the “rarest” feature it looked at is guaranteed cover for driving other cars. In more than a third (37%) of policies, it applies only in emergencies, it found.

Seven in 10 (69%) policies offer help in the event that someone fills their petrol tank with the wrong fuel, but only one in five (18%) will assist with both draining the tank and repairing the engine. Half (51%) of policies do one or the other, Which? found.

Stock – Car Maintenance
Some insurance policies do not cover certain repairs (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Our research shows that motorists risk facing hefty bills when things go wrong as a large number of policies don’t cover incidents or possessions you might expect. With the cost of living biting, this means car problems could be disastrous for those on low incomes, or with limited savings.

“We would urge drivers to read the small print. If you’re comparing two similarly priced policies, the bills you can rack up by falling foul of car insurance loopholes could dwarf the extra amount you would pay for the more expensive cover.

“Anyone who’s unhappy with how their insurer has handled a claim should always shop around when it’s time to renew. You could save hundreds of pounds by switching insurers, while getting the right cover to suit your needs.”

A spokesman for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “Every day motor insurers pay £22 million in claims to private motor insurance customers, with 99% of all claims paid.

“Insurers remain committed to ensuring value-for-money cover and want drivers to understand exactly what they are covered for. We urge motorists to check the scope of cover provided and speak to their motor insurer if unclear.”

