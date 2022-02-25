M&S voted UK’s favourite in-store supermarket in annual Which? survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M&S voted UK’s favourite in-store supermarket in annual Which? survey

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 12.04am
M&S, Aldi and Waitrose made up the top three (PA)

Marks & Spencer has been voted the UK’s favourite in-store supermarket despite a strong showing from discounters Aldi and Lidl as consumers face up to the cost-of-living crisis.

The high street stalwart’s upscale food offering received a customer score of 78% in the annual Which? survey, receiving five stars for store appearance, customer service and the quality of its own-brand and fresh products.

Last year’s top scorer Aldi was narrowly pipped to the post with a 77% customer score, and was the only supermarket to get a full five stars for value for money.

Survey respondents described it as “cheap and cheerful” but said it was let down by long queues.

Waitrose completed the top three with 75% but, like M&S, suffered lower scores on value for money.

The ‘big four’ supermarkets – Tesco (70%), Sainsbury’s (68%), Asda (67%) and Morrisons (67%) – were all in the bottom half of the table for their in-store offering.

Co-op was voted the worst in-store supermarket, languishing at the bottom of the ranking for the second year running with a 61% customer score.

Customers told Which? it was “expensive”, “always crowded” and had “long queues at checkout”.

When it came to online supermarkets, Iceland was voted the best with a score of 76%, winning five stars for its availability of delivery slots and how easy its website or app was to use.

Tesco scored alongside Ocado (74%) as joint second best online supermarket.

Online-only Ocado (74%) was the only supermarket to get the full five stars for its product range.

Which? magazine editor Harry Rose said: “Shoppers have chosen M&S as their favourite supermarket for a great in-store shopping experience and quality products.

“But with the cost of living continuing to rise, many people are looking for quality at the cheapest possible price, and this is reflected by a strong showing in our research for some of the least expensive supermarkets.”

M&S chief operating officer and food managing director Stuart Machin said: “As M&S Food modernises to become a bigger, better, fresher food business and expand our appeal to enable more customers to shop bigger baskets, this is a welcome endorsement.”

A Co-op spokesman said: “Which?’s results are based on a sample of just over 200 people but each week more than 15 million shoppers overwhelmingly vote with their feet and visit our community stores.

“They choose Co-op for quick and friendly service from our colleagues and to buy our award-winning food and drink and honest value range, which offers ethically sourced Fairtrade and 100% British meat products at a fair price to shoppers.”

Which? surveyed 3,057 members of the public online in October, of whom 1,304 reported their online grocery shopping experience.

