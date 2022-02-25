FTSE 100 recovers lost ground following Ukraine sell-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FTSE 100 recovers lost ground following Ukraine sell-off

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 5.34pm
FTSE 100 closes up higher after difficult day on Thursday. (Jonathan Brady / PA)
The FTSE 100 staged a strong recovery on Friday as traders reversed much of the falls seen a day earlier after Russia invaded Ukraine.

London’s leading index closed the day up 282.08 points, or 3.91%, at 7489.46 in the biggest single-day rise since November 2020 – a day that saw Pfizer announce its Covid-19 vaccine was 90% successful.

Traders appeared to believe the impact of international sanctions against Russia may not destabilise the economy and also noted that EU leaders were still wrangling over some of the details.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “While the situation in Ukraine continues to keep markets on edge, we have seen a recovery in risk appetite this afternoon. Whether this lasts long into next week is a much bigger question.

“Bargain hunters have jumped into the FTSE 100 today, prompting a surge in stock prices that rivals yesterday’s declines.

“European markets have made headway too, but the gains are much less impressive here, as investors continue to fret about the economic dislocation to the European economy from higher gas prices and sanctions.”

Just two companies saw shares fall out of the 100 listed on the FTSE 100 – Fresnillo and JD Sports – whilst the biggest risers included Russian-facing mining giants Evraz, up 19.5%, and Polymetal up 17%. Both had fallen heavily on Thursday and failed to fully recover from those drops.

In France, the Cac closed up 3.55% and the German Dax was up 3.67%.

The pound fell back against the euro to 1.191 and the dollar at 1.34.

A barrel of oil was 97.05 dollars – a 2% fall on the day.

In company news, British Airways owner IAG said it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter of the year as it unveiled its results.

Losses were halved from £7.8 billion to £3.5 billion before tax last year, with revenues up 8.3% to £8.5 billion in the year to December.

The number of passengers it carried was at 58% of 2019 levels in the last three months of the year, up from 43% in the quarter before.

Shares closed up 7.12p at 154.52p.

Package holiday firm On The Beach also said it was improving as restrictions ease but was knocked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Bosses said sales in September and October were above pre-pandemic levels but subsequently fell back. They are now 2% down versus 2019 since the start of the financial year, it added. Shares closed up 20.5p at 275.5p.

Property portal business Rightmove said it saw a more than two-thirds rise in pre-tax profit last year, reaching £225.6 million as the business said that the number of customers using its upgraded package doubled in 2021. Shares closed up 27.8p at 643.4p.

And Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group announced it had bought online retail business Studio Retail out of administration for £26.8 million, saving 1,500 jobs, it said. Shares in Frasers closed up 17.5p at 638.5p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Evraz up 33.45p at 204.7p; Polymetal up 116p at 798.4p; Pearson up 72.6p at 672.6p; Standard Chartered up 44.8p at 559.6p and Lloyds up 3.14p at 49.68p.

The only fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports down 3.25p at 150.25p and Fresnillo down 2.2p at 713.6p.

