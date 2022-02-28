Business confidence in Scotland dips slightly on previous month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business confidence in Scotland dips slightly on previous month

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Scottish business confidence fell by two points in February to 35%, according to the latest Business Barometer figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scotland is the only UK nation to record a lower reading for business confidence compared to January figures, it can be revealed.

Companies reported a lull in confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down three points at 42%, and their optimism in the economy went down two points to 28%.

The figures mean overall business confidence in the country fell by two points to 35% in February.

Meanwhile, overall UK business confidence is at a five-month high, rising five points from January’s reading of 39% to 44%, its highest level since September.

The figures come from the Business Barometer, which questions 1,200 businesses monthly to provide early signs about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

This month’s survey covered responses between February 1 and 15, before the removal of various Covid restrictions across the UK’s nations.

A net balance of 31% of businesses in Scotland, however, are expected to increase staff levels over the next year, up seven points on last month, the figures showed.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said despite the dip in confidence, Scottish businesses remain “firmly in positive territory”.

He said: “Many in the hospitality and leisure sector in particular will be happy about the next stage in the easing of restrictions, and looking forward to what will hopefully be a busy summer season.

“Of course some challenges do remain. Rising prices, coupled with ongoing supply chain issues, will be hampering many businesses, and we’ll be supporting companies as they overcome these headwinds and set their sights on growth.”

Across the UK, firms remained positive about their future trading prospects, with a four-point increase month-on-month to 45%, while optimism in the economy overall also increased by five points to 43%.

Overall business confidence in the the North East went up 17 points to 57%, the South West went up nine points to 46% and the West Midlands up eight points to 47%.

Only the North West (which remained unchanged at 44%) and Scotland did not have a higher confidence reading than last month.

The further easing of Covid restrictions in January had a positive impact across the sectors, the report said, with strong increases in manufacturing (up 11 points to 54%) and construction (up 18 points to 51%) with both reaching their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Retail confidence also rose three points to 47%, another high since the start of Covid, while services remained unchanged at 38%.

The net balance of UK companies planning to create new jobs also increased by nine points to 38%.

Paul Gordon, of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “The UK’s expected future growth is in positive territory following February’s rise in business confidence, trading prospects and economic optimism.

“Ten out of the 12 regions reported a growth in confidence, with a particularly pleasing rise in the North East which reversed its decline in January, indicating that businesses are looking forward with renewed optimism.

“The UK’s construction and manufacturing sectors have seen the biggest benefit as Covid restrictions and supply challenges ease, while the retail sector has also seen a boost in confidence.”

“What is clear is that business confidence is on an upward trajectory and we remain by the side of businesses as they look to grow.”

