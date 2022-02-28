We’ll mint again: £2 coins celebrating Dame Vera Lynn go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

We’ll mint again: £2 coins celebrating Dame Vera Lynn go on sale

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with coins designed by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with the launch of £2 coins designed by the Royal Mint.

The singer and entertainer lifted people’s spirits during the Second World War with songs including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The reverse design of the £2 coin design features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera, accompanied by her name and the dates denoting the years of her life. The coin also features an edge inscription that reads: “We’ll meet again”.

Dame Vera continued to perform and win new fans long after the Second World War. She died in June 2020, aged 103.

The coin, designed by the Royal Mint’s in-house designers, was originally unveiled as part of a five-coin collection.

Dame Vera Lynn coin
The Royal Mint’s coin design celebrates Dame Vera Lynn (Royal Mint/PA)

Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said: “It’s fantastic to see my mother celebrated in this way and to ensure her legacy lives on.

“We’re just so excited and pleased – even more so knowing that Royal Mint coins require approval of Her Majesty the Queen. I’m especially pleased that this coin is available to international collectors. Over the years I’ve always been touched by the sacks of letters we receive from people all over the world who have been moved in some way by my mother’s music, charity work or morale-boosting performances during the war.”

Dame Vera also became heavily involved with charity work later in her life. In particular, she campaigned for the Burma Star Association – a British veterans’ association for ex-servicemen and women who served in the Burma Campaign during the Second World War.

She was made a Dame in 1975 and a Companion of Honour in 2016.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Dame Vera Lynn’s songs were crucial in maintaining morale during the Second World War and it is an honour to celebrate her legacy on a £2 coin.

“The collectable £2 is the Royal Mint’s latest tribute to one of Britain’s greatest national treasures. We are delighted to have worked with Dame Vera’s family to help this coin come to life.”

The coin will not enter general circulation, but collectors can buy brilliant uncirculated, silver and gold versions from the Royal Mint’s website.

Prices range from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version of the £2 coin to £11,430 for a 5oz gold coin in a denomination of £500.

