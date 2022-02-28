McColl’s in funding talks with lenders in bid to avoid collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McColl’s in funding talks with lenders in bid to avoid collapse

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 2.16pm
McColl’s is in talks with lenders to secure more funds (McColl’s/PA)
Convenience store chain McColl’s has seen shares plunge after it confirmed talks to secure cash needed to stop it collapsing into administration.

The company, which employs around 16,000 people, is working with advisers to find a buyer or a third party willing to inject fresh funding.

It revealed that it recently received a full takeover approach from an unnamed suitor but that this has since been withdrawn.

Shares dropped by almost 60% to a record low of 2.82p on Monday as McColl’s also warned that its earnings are set to miss targets for the year.

The update came after Sky News reported that the group has “a matter of weeks to secure funding”.

McColl’s profits
McColl’s said it ‘continues to believe that a financing solution will be found that involves its existing partners and stakeholders’ (McColl’s/PA)

McColl’s told investors it “continues to believe that a financing solution will be found that involves its existing partners and stakeholders”.

The firm raised £30 million from a share placing in September designed to help secure its short-term future.

It said two-thirds of this was used to accelerate the expansion of its Morrisons Daily convenience stores in partnership with the retail giant.

It added that remaining funds were to be used to bolster its “working capital headroom” but that a shortfall in trade driven by supply challenges has cut into this.

The retailer also revealed that it has seen a “tangible improvement” in product availability in recent months but said shopper footfall was affected by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 over the festive period.

Revenues have picked up recently but for they remain below expectations for the quarter to the end of February, it said.

The company’s board said it therefore expects adjusted earnings for the current financial year to be “slightly behind current market expectations”, with a net debt of around £100 million.

