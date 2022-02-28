Teletext Holidays broke consumer law over pandemic refund delays, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teletext Holidays broke consumer law over pandemic refund delays, court rules

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 3.04pm
Teletext Holidays broke consumer law over delays in refunding millions of pounds for package trips cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, the High Court has found (Nick Ansell/PA)
Teletext Holidays broke consumer law over delays in refunding millions of pounds for package trips cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic, the High Court has found.

Deputy Judge Jonathan Richards ruled that Truly Travel and Alpha Holidays – which traded as Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms respectively – were legally required to return customers’ money within 14 days.

The court action was launched by watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said the decision highlights the importance of travel firms “respecting consumers’ refund rights”.

Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms were placed into liquidation late last year, so the ruling does not affect their customers awaiting refunds for cancellated package holidays.

They are still encouraged to submit claims to the Travel Trust Association.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “This should be a wake-up call to any business that thinks that it doesn’t need to honour customers’ refund rights.

“Today’s ruling confirms the CMA’s view that Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms broke the law by not providing the refunds customers were due within 14 days for cancelled package holidays.

“While this ruling comes after these firms have been placed in liquidation, we hope the decision will make it easier for people to get their money back for a cancelled holiday in the future.

“Customers of Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms with outstanding refunds should get in touch with the Travel Trust Association.”

The CMA said in mid-October that its actions up to that point resulted in Truly Holidays – the parent company of Truly Travel and Alpha Holidays – paying more than £7 million owed to package holiday customers.

Agreements from LoveHolidays, Lastminute.com, Virgin Holidays and Tui UK were previously secured by the CMA after thousands of customers complained that the companies had failed to refund them for cancelled trips.

The travel sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and has faced the most scrutiny from the watchdog, which wrote to more than 100 firms reminding them of their responsibility to process all refunds within 14 days by law for any cancellations.

