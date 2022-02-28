Markets fall as traders react to latest sanctions against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Markets fall as traders react to latest sanctions against Russia

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 5.24pm
Markets closed down as investors reacted to new Russian sanctions. (Aaron Chown / PA)
Markets took a hit at the start of the week as Western leaders announced a range of new sanctions against Russia.

Markets took a hit at the start of the week as Western leaders announced a range of new sanctions against Russia.

The FTSE 100 leading share index closed the day down 31.21 points, or 0.42%, at 7458.25 as traders contended with the wide-ranging impact economic sanctions could have on the global economy.

Oil prices rose during the day, but fell from recent peaks.

As markets closed, a barrel of oil cost 100.45 dollars – up 2.57% on the day.

In France and Germany, stock markets had similar falls to London, with the former down 1.39% and the latter closing down 0.73%.

A pound was worth 1.342 dollars and 1.196 euros – flat on the day against both currencies as governments in the US, EU and UK tried to move in unison with sanctions.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Markets have shrugged off some of the events of the weekend, holding up better than many had feared given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“While still down from Friday’s close, equity markets have been steadily closing the gaps down many suffered as trading got underway this morning.

“The lack of any obvious progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks has not provoked any further selling, and for now the lows of the day are intact.

“Even Russian threats of escalation do not, as yet, appear to be having much of an impact.

“Overall, the initial shock of conflict has worn off, and aside from the huge impact on Russian stocks and the rouble the atmosphere is far less febrile than it was last week.”

Russian-facing shares on the FTSE 100 fared the worst on Monday, with Evraz closing down 29% and Polymetal losing 56%.

In company news, the feared sell-off of BP shares after the oil giant said it would divest its 20% stake in Russian producer Rosneft left shares down 3.95% – although they remain up on where they started at the beginning of the year.

Elsewhere, miner Ferrexpo, which operates in Ukraine, said it will delay publication of its annual results due to the invasion, as it assesses the impact of the conflict on the business.

Shares closed up 16p, or 10%, at 169p.

Exhibitions giant Hyve Group said it has postponed events in Ukraine and expects disruption for events expected to be held in Russia. Shares dropped 20.7p, or 23%, to 68p.

And away from the Russian conflict, Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said sale at the fashion stores rebounded as Covid-19 restrictions eased, meaning sales and profits are strongly ahead of last year.

Sales at Primark are set to jump 60% for the 24 weeks to March 5, including strong growth in the UK. Shares closed down 39.5p at 1,920p.

Sticking with the high street, convenience store operator McColl’s said it was in talks to secure cash needed to stop it from collapsing.

Shares closed down 4.65p, or 66%, at 2.35p, valuing the entire business at just £6.6 million.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems up 66.6p at 719.6p; Bunzl up 209p at 2,969p; Hikma up 136p at 2,083p; Barratt up 36.2p at 611p and Antofagasta up 3.5p at 1,521p.

The biggest fallers were Polymetal down 447.2p at 251.2p; Evraz down 59.95p at 144.75p; Mondi down 215p at 1,571.5p; Coca Cola HBC down 232p at 1,904p and Standard Chartered down 26.8p at 532.8p.

