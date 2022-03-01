Royal Mail celebrates FA Cup’s 150th anniversary with special stamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mail celebrates FA Cup’s 150th anniversary with special stamps

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.04am
(Royal Mail/PA)
(Royal Mail/PA)

A special set of stamps is being issued to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup, the Royal Mail has announced.

The 10 stamps were created through a close collaboration between the FA and the Royal Mail.

They feature famous moments in the competition’s history, such as the first time the final was played at the original Wembley Stadium in 1923, and Lincoln City becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals in 2017.

Lincoln City reached the quarter-finals in 2017 (Royal Mail/PA)

One stamp will pay tribute to royal patronage of the event by featuring King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the cup to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937.

Andy Ambler, the FA’s director of pro game relations, said the governing body was delighted with the stamps.

“The Emirates FA Cup continues to capture the imaginations of both football fans and the wider public in its 150th anniversary season,” he said.

“Its historic moments from the non-league to the very elite create lasting memories, and we’re delighted that a selection of iconic moments are being celebrated by these special stamps.”

New Royal Mail stamps
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth present the trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937 (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamps will go on general sale from March 8, and are available to pre-order from Monday.

The FA Cup was launched in 1871/72 with just 12 teams taking part. Today 729 clubs compete for the prize.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier