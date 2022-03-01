Travis Perkins returns to profit as housing market booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Travis Perkins returns to profit as housing market booms

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 7.35am Updated: March 1 2022, 8.15am
Travis Perkins sales rose as housebuilders saw a boost in business (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Travis Perkins sales rose as housebuilders saw a boost in business (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Building supplies business Travis Perkins enjoyed a strong boost in sales and returned to profitability as the company benefited from the boom in housebuilding and renovations during the pandemic.

The company said sales hit £4.6 billion in the 12 months to the end of 2021, up from £3.7 billion a year earlier, with pre-tax profits reaching £305.6 million compared with a £20.3 million pre-tax loss in 2020.

Bosses said they had a strong year following a restructuring of the business, although they admitted trading conditions were difficult due to well-documented rises in inflation and supply chain problems hitting the entire sector during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, they said they expect inflation pressures to continue but hope to enjoy the benefits of hybrid working, as households adapt their living space and the housing market remains strong.

Travis Perkins added that it hopes to enjoy strong growth from Government targets for achieving net zero and decarbonising UK housing stock.

It added: “Government policy remains supportive across all sectors, recognising the essential role that construction will play in delivering a sustainable UK economy.”

During the year the company sold off its Wickes business, and later its plumbing and heating division for £325 million, as it slims down its portfolio.

It still owns catalogue business Toolstation, which saw a 20% jump in sales to £761 million from its 530 stores in the UK and 123 in Europe.

Despite the pandemic causing disruption to retailers and the high street, Travis Perkins opened 70 new Toolstations in the UK and 40 on the continent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]