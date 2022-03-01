2,000 jobs at risk as Sainsbury’s axes 200 in-store cafes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
2,000 jobs at risk as Sainsbury's axes 200 in-store cafes

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 1.33pm Updated: March 1 2022, 2.13pm
Sainsbury’s is to shut 200 cafes, with 2,000 jobs set to go as a result (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sainsbury’s has said it will shut 200 cafes in a shake-up of its in-store dining which is set to hit around 2,000 workers.

The supermarket said it will also be consulting staff about plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores and changes to how it runs bakeries in 54 branches.

It is understood this will affect a small number of employees and is included within the wider 2,000 figure.

It is the latest in a raft of recent restructuring moves by the retailer as it seeks to keep a lid on rising costs.

Sainsbury’s told staff at its cafes on Tuesday morning that it is proposing to close 200 sites in the spring.

It said workers affected by the closures will be prioritised for vacant roles in stores and will be encouraged to apply for jobs elsewhere in the business.

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said the decision to close 200 cafes was a difficult one (Andrew Porter Commercial Photography/Sainsburys/PA)

The remaining 67 in-store cafes will stay open while the company reviews changes to its dining operations.

Its decision to close the cafes is a part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer from stores.

Sainsbury’s said it will also open 30 more restaurant hubs in stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), which runs the Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner and Slim Chickens brands.

It said the move follows a successful trial partnership at its branch in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

The company said it will also open 30 Starbucks sites in its supermarkets, as it seeks to overhaul its offer across 250 stores over the next three years.

In April last year, Sainsbury’s said 1,200 jobs were at risk from plans to stop baking products in some stores, while it cut around 3,500 jobs due to the closure of fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”

