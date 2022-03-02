Just Eat sees losses widen, but delivers £4.4bn in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Just Eat sees losses widen, but delivers £4.4bn in sales

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.44am
Just Eat Takeaway.com has insisted it is on the path to profitability after heavy investment saw annual losses widen despite raking in a mammoth 5.3 billion euros (£4.4 billion) in sales.
Just Eat Takeaway.com has insisted it is on the path to profitability after heavy investment saw annual losses widen despite raking in a mammoth 5.3 billion euros (£4.4 billion) in sales.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has insisted it is on the path to profitability after heavy investment saw annual losses widen despite raking in a mammoth 5.3 billion euro (£4.4 billion) in sales.

The fast food delivery giant reported pre-tax losses of 1.1 billion euro (£916 million) for 2021, against losses of 147 million euro (£123 million) in 2020.

But the Amsterdam-based firm enjoyed a 33% surge in revenues over the year, on top of impressive growth in a pandemic-boosted 2020, when lockdowns forced people to eat at home.

It forecast that growth by gross transaction value (GTV) would be in the “mid-teens” in 2022 even as the effect of the pandemic fades.

In the UK and Ireland, sales jumped 63% to 1.2 million euro (£1 million) as orders jumped 52%, though the firm still swung to a 107 million euro (£89 million) loss as it spent on winning online share, ramped up marketing campaigns and cutting delivery fees to customers.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: “After a period of significant investment, and with adjusted EBITDA losses having peaked in the first half of 2021, the company is now rapidly progressing towards profitability.”

The group added it was also on the “clear path” to profit in the UK and Ireland after doubling orders in the past two years.

It also revealed plans to pull out of Portugal and Norway from April 1.

It said operations in the country are loss-making, with combined underlying annual losses of 10 million euro (£8.3 million), and stressed the impact on revenues from the move is “immaterial”.

Just Eat added it remains in talks over a potential strategic partnership for its US business GrubHub, which it bought last June following regulatory clearance, as it looks to bolster its position in the market.

