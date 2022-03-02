Hotel Chocolat looks to open more cafes as hot chocolate proves a winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hotel Chocolat looks to open more cafes as hot chocolate proves a winner

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 1.28pm
Sales of Hotel Chocolat jumped in the final six months of 2021 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Sales of Hotel Chocolat jumped in the final six months of 2021 (Philip Toscano/PA)

Hotel Chocolat is set to ensure new stores are far larger than older ones, install cafes and offer up samples from their hot chocolate machines.

Chief executive Angus Thirlwell said sales of its Velvetiser were strong and he wanted to find new ways to ensure customers can test and buy them.

Four stores were expanded in the last six months with cafes and more floor space could be added and two new sites opened. Around 50 Hotel Chocolat stores already have cafes.

A further two sites will open in the next few months, he added.

Mr Thirlwell said: “We’re going to be showcasing a Hotel Chocolat ‘store of the future’ look.

“We upgraded several locations and we saw a shape of the future for stores which is basically to go for larger spaces and that’s a reflection of the shape of the business changing.

“We used to mostly be about gifting… that’s our cornerstone, but alongside that we have our home barista model and now have the ability to make bigger spaces work.”

He highlighted a store in Harrogate, which has been opened for 10 years, expanding fourfold, with a cafe added.

The hot chocolate machine has proved popular to the point that rivals are starting to make their own versions, including Aldi.

Angus Thirlwell
The chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, Angus Thirlwell, said sales of its Velvetiser were strong (BBC/PA)

German supermarket Aldi recently faced court action from M&S over allegations of copying the latter’s Colin the Caterpillar cake and has faced accusations of copying other brands previously.

Mr Thirlwell said: “As you’d expect, knock-off copies of any successful brand are always available and we’re no exception.

“We have several patents in various parts of our business and we’re not shy to protect our intellectual property but there’s nothing pending.”

The plans come as the company revealed sales in the six months to December 26 were up 40% to £142.9 million with pre-tax profits soaring 56% to £24.1 million.

The growth was primarily due to weak comparisons, with much of the high street shut in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Thirlwell said sales could have been higher but they were affected by the Omicron variant closing stores due to staff illness and large numbers of customers either ill or in self-isolation.

The number of UK customers increase 38% to 2.3 million and sales were strong despite rising inflation leading to prices going up towards the end of last year.

Looking forward, the company added it aims to create more jobs in its chocolate factory as it ramps up production and brings new products into the market.

There was also strong growth in its US and Japan markets, particularly in online sales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier