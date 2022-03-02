Foxtons returns to profit amid ‘buoyant’ housing market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foxtons returns to profit amid ‘buoyant’ housing market

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 1.35pm
Estate agent Foxtons swung back to a profit in 2021 due to improving market conditions (John Stillwell/PA)
Foxtons hailed a “buoyant” property market as it swung back to a profit for the past year.

The estate agency said it delivered a “year of progress” in 2021 following the easing of pandemic restrictions, while house prices were boosted by increased savings during the pandemic.

The company’s sales pipeline is also “significantly” ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

It added that it expects the current trading environment to “remain positive” despite inflationary pressures, as it takes steps to control its costs and improve productivity.

Chief executive Nic Budden said: “The sales market remains buoyant, with our current under-offer sales commission pipeline marginally ahead of 2021, and we have a good pipeline of potential lettings portfolio acquisitions.”

Foxtons also revealed that it has completed a strategic review of its mortgage broking business, Alexander Hall, and has decided not to sell the division.

It came as Foxtons posted a pre-tax profit for £5.6 million for 2021, compared with a loss of £1.4 million in the previous year.

The company also reported a jump in revenues to £126.5 million for the year, compared with £95.6 million in 2020.

Mr Budden said: “2021 was a good year of progress for Foxtons, with revenues, profits and cash flow significantly ahead of 2019 and 2020.

“We successfully delivered the first phase of our growth plan, making strong progress against our core strategic objectives, and are confident of delivering further growth this year and into the future.”

Shares in the company dipped by 0.15% in early trading on Wednesday.

