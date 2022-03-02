Ryanair better protected against rising oil prices than rivals – Michael O’Leary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryanair better protected against rising oil prices than rivals – Michael O’Leary

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 2.07pm
Ryanair is better protected against rising oil prices than rival airlines, according to boss Michael O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ryanair is better protected against rising oil prices than rival airlines, according to its boss.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary told reporters that the Dublin-based carrier will be “largely insulated” from rising fuel costs for the next 12 months.

He said Ryanair has hedged 80% of its fuel needs until March next year at around 63 US dollars per barrel.

Brent crude hit a seven-year high of 113 US dollars per barrel on Wednesday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in the City of London, Mr O’Leary described Ryanair fuel hedging as “somewhat fortuitous” and claimed the airline will “pass on those very considerable fuel savings to our customers in the form of lower airfares”.

The veteran airline leader said Ryanair has historically “done better during periods of rising oil prices”.

“What happens is, the airlines who have no margin – like Lufthansa, Air France, BA (British Airways) – put fuel surcharges on their short-haul flights. Fares rise,” he said.

“The thing is to have hedging in place.”

He continued: “Our competitors like easyJet are 50% hedged; Wizz Air, who have no hedging in place at all, are going to struggle to beat not only our lower costs, but also our lower fuel bills.

“And that’s why we will see a very strong recovery in our traffic when, hopefully, the Ukrainian situation will get resolved – hopefully in favour of the Ukrainians and not the Russians – in the not-too-distant future.”

Mr O’Leary claimed Wizz Air’s position is “a crazy place to be” as “their profits get completely wiped out if oil stays above 100 US dollars a barrel this year”.

