Fresh misery for London travellers as Tube workers strike again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fresh misery for London travellers as Tube workers strike again

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 5.15pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Commuters face another day of travel chaos on Thursday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers which will cripple Tube services.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours in a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions, which will cause more misery for travellers across the capital.

A stoppage on Tuesday led to the Tube being suspended during the rush hour, with only a few services running later in the day.

Disruption continued on Wednesday morning, with a knock-on impact on services expected on Friday as well.

People wait to get on buses at Liverpool Street station in central London on Tuesday
Liverpool Street station on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Transport for London (TfL) has advised people to work from home if they can on Thursday, saying there are likely to be no Tube services.

There are fears of a repeat of huge queues and chaotic scenes at bus and taxi ranks as people switch to other forms of public transport to get to work.

The RMT fears that spending cuts linked to a funding deal by the Government will lead to hundreds of job losses, reduced pensions and worse working conditions.

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “I would ask anyone who needs to use the Tube on Thursday to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible.

“It’s highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and, if any service is provided, it will not continue into the evening.

“Services will also be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday March 4 because of a number of factors including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.

“I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

“We haven’t proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has lost or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary.

“We know our customers deserve better than this continued disruption and that is why we’re urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute which has already damaged London’s recovery from the pandemic.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London mayor Sadiq Khan spent as much time putting pressure on ministers for a long-term TfL funding deal, instead of accepting their cuts agenda and attacking our members, there would be no need for a strike.

“However, as it stands, Tube staff face a raid on their pensions and at least 600 job cuts if the Government get their way.

“No self-respecting trade unionist would accept that, particularly given the sterling work done by Tube staff keeping Londoners safe throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We remain open to talks that address our members’ key concerns, but we will not be derailed in our determination to reach a just settlement that protects jobs and pensions of Tube workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier