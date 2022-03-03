Coca-Cola bottler halts Ukraine production and evacuates staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coca-Cola bottler halts Ukraine production and evacuates staff

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 9.26am
Coca-Cola’s eastern European bottling business has halted production in Ukraine (iStock/PA)
Coca-Cola’s eastern European bottling business has halted production in Ukraine (iStock/PA)

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) has temporarily stopped production at its Kyiv factory and evacuated employees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The London-listed company, which has seen shares plunge in recent weeks due to its exposure to Russia and Ukraine, added that it has scrapped its forecasts for the current year due to the conflict.

Coca-Cola HBC generated roughly 20% of its sales volumes and profits in 2021 from Russia and Ukraine.

“The safety of our employees is our highest priority,” the company said in a statement.

“We remain in constant contact with our people in Ukraine and Russia and are doing everything we can to support them.”

It said production at the Kyiv site was suspended on February 24 as the Russian invasion began.

The group told shareholders that the situation involving the two countries “has clearly developed further and faster than anticipated”.

Coca-Cola HBC said it is “still too early” to quantify the impact of the crisis and the developing reactions of international governments on the company’s operations.

The company said it believes it is therefore no longer prudent to provide financial guidance for the current year.

The drinks business said it is prepared to use actions to drive revenue growth, including price increases, to offset currency depreciation and rising input costs due to the conflict.

It is also ready to move marketing funds and capital expenditure investment to other markets, it said.

The company added: “We will update accordingly when we have greater visibility on the impact of the events in the Ukraine and Russia on our business.”

Shares in the company moved 4.1% lower in early trading.

