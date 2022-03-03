Investment scams warning from Financial Conduct Authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Investment scams warning from Financial Conduct Authority

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 9.44am Updated: March 3 2022, 12.04pm
People are being warned to watch out for investment scams (PA)
People are being warned to watch out for investment scams (PA)

People are being warned to watch out for investment scams as the City regulator has seen an increase in inquiries about such incidents.

Between April and September last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) received 16,400 inquiries about possible scams, up nearly a third from the same period in 2020.

Cryptoasset scams were among the top scams reported, with some scammers also impersonating the FCA.

Boiler room scams were also common. These involve frauds being run out of offices known as boiler rooms and criminals contact people out of the blue and convince them to invest in schemes or products that are worthless or do not exist.

The FCA also said it is taking assertive action in the consumer investment market and has stopped around one in four firms wanting to join from entering it.

The regulator’s ScamSmart campaign encourages those considering investing to check its dedicated website. The site features an online tool, and a “warning list”.

The FCA’s InvestSmart campaign launched in October 2021, targeting consumers who are new to investing, and aims to provide them with information to make better-informed investment decisions.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA said: “Consumers need to have confidence when making investment decisions and the data we’ve published today shows how prevalent scams can be.

“Before investing, check you know who you are really dealing with, check if they are authorised by the FCA and do your research to understand the risks that might be posed. Find out how to avoid scams on the ScamSmart website and get tips on investing safely on the InvestSmart website.”

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “Last year was boom time for cryptocurrencies, and for suspicious crypto marketing campaigns as well. There was a big spike in consumers checking the FCA’s warning tool after being approached with a cryptocurrency investment opportunity which no doubt sounded too good to be true.

“There was a similarly large rise in consumers checking on companies offering pension transfer services, which suggests that the pension scam market is alive, well, and thriving.”

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, said: “The internet is a rich trolling ground for unscrupulous individuals to convince unsuspecting victims to part with their hard-earned money. Fraudsters are only too willing to exploit any ignorance or naivety.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, with so many fraudsters hiding in the shadows and escaping detection, the onus is on individuals to avoid falling prey to financial fraud – there is no getting away from it. We all need to be on our guard.

“The Interactive Investor Great British retirement survey last year found that only 34% of those who fell victim to a scam had received their money back. 56% had not had their money returned, and 11% were still waiting.”

