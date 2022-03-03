Average petrol price exceeds £1.52 per litre for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average petrol price exceeds £1.52 per litre for first time

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.26am
Average petrol prices have exceeded £1.52 per litre for the first time as the cost of oil continues to rise due to the war in Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average petrol prices have exceeded £1.52 per litre for the first time as the cost of oil continues to rise due to the war in Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)

Average petrol prices have exceeded £1.52 per litre for the first time as the cost of oil continues to rise due to the war in Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 152.20p on Wednesday, up from 151.67p on Tuesday.

The cost of diesel rose from 155.23p to a new high of 155.79p over the same period.

Oil prices have soared due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.

Brent crude reached a 10-year high of nearly 120 US dollars per barrel on Thursday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said UK fuel prices are determined by the cost of oil and the US dollar-pound exchange rate.

This means “further price rises are inevitable in the coming days and weeks”, he said.

Mr Williams added: “As this period of record high prices could be here for some considerable time, drivers may need to take steps to keep their costs under control.

“Driving less may be an option for some, but those who depend on their cars will have to try to buy their fuel at the best possible price and then drive as fuel efficiently as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier