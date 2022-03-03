Taylor Wimpey launches £150m shares buyback as profits recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Taylor Wimpey launches £150m shares buyback as profits recover

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.44am
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it will buy back £150m of shares from investors this year after revealing that profits more than doubled in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it will buy back £150m of shares from investors this year after revealing that profits more than doubled in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it will buy back £150 million of shares from investors this year after revealing that profits more than doubled in 2021.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company improved on Thursday morning after it highlighted a positive recovery in the housing market and said it expects further growth in 2022.

Chief executive Pete Redfern said the firm remains “confident of delivering modest growth” in house completions this year despite the uncertain global economic backdrop.

Taylor Wimpey results
Chief executive Pete Redfern said Taylor Wimpey remains ‘confident of delivering modest growth’ (Piranha Photography/PA)

It came as the company revealed that revenues jumped by 53.6% to £4.28 billion in 2021 compared with the previous year.

This was driven by a 47% rise in UK house completions as pandemic restrictions eased, it said.

It also reported that profits rebounded sharply as a result, with pre-tax profits increasing by 157% to £679.6 million for the year.

Mr Redfern added: “I am very pleased with our operational, financial and customer service performance in 2021.

“Demand for our homes remains strong and we continued to drive significant margin improvement in 2021, as we optimise selling prices and maintain our strong focus on cost efficiency.”

The update came after rival housebuilders, such as Persimmon, reported positive trading earlier this week.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “In a clean sweep for homebuilders this week, Taylor Wimpey have come out hot with a strong set of results as revenue and profits beat expectations.

“As we’ve heard all week from peers, demand looks to be sticking around despite the price increases.

“Forward sales look strong into 2022 as buyers aren’t being put off by higher mortgage costs as interest rates rise.”

Shares in Taylor Wimpey increased by 2.6% in early trading on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]